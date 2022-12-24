One killed as BNP-police clash in Panchagarh

A leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been killed in Panchagarh as police and the party men clashed centering the mass rally, said the party sources.

The victim Rashid Arefin, 50, was joint convener of BNP’s Maydandighi union in Boda upazila, said the party sources.

The clash that took place on Saturday afternoon left at least 50 injured including policemen. The injured persons are being treated at Panchagarh Sadar hospital. The body of slain BNP leader is at the morgue of the hospital. The law enforcers detained 10 people from the spot.