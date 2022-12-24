Politics

One killed as BNP-police clash in Panchagarh

Correspondent
Panchagarh

A leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been killed in Panchagarh as police and the party men clashed centering the mass rally, said the party sources.

The victim Rashid Arefin, 50, was joint convener of BNP’s Maydandighi union in Boda upazila, said the party sources.

The clash that took place on Saturday afternoon left at least 50 injured including policemen. The injured persons are being treated at Panchagarh Sadar hospital. The body of slain BNP leader is at the morgue of the hospital. The law enforcers detained 10 people from the spot.

District BNP’s member secretary Forhad Hossain told Prothom Alo, “Police swooped on our peaceful rally. A BNP leader named Abdur Rashid Arefin was killed and over 50 injured at the attack.”

Meanwhile, Awami League and associate bodies brought a protest march from the party’s office after the clash.

BNP leaders-activists gathered for their rally. We asked them not to block the road but they defied our request
Abdul Latif Mian, Panchagargh Sadar police station’s officer in charge

Panchagargh Sadar police station’s officer in charge Abdul Latif Mian said, “BNP leaders-activists gathered for their rally. We asked them not to block the road but they defied our request. The clash ensued as we tried to move them away. We don’t know about any death. The situation is calm now.”

Police, BNP men and locals said the BNP organised the rally this afternoon as part of the programme called by the party’s central body. BNP men gathered in front of the party’s district unit office at around 2:30pm. The clash took place while the BNP men tried to bring out a procession to the street. Police charged with batons to disperse the crowd. BNP men retaliated by hurling brickbats towards the police. At one point, police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets.

Shops were closed and vehicular movement stopped as panic gripped the town due to the clash.

The traffic movement became normal at around 4:15pm and shops were opened but an eerie calm descended on the district town.

Read more from Politics
Post Comment