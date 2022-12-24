One killed as BNP-police clash in Panchagarh

District BNP’s member secretary Forhad Hossain told Prothom Alo, “Police swooped on our peaceful rally. A BNP leader named Abdur Rashid Arefin was killed and over 50 injured at the attack.”
Meanwhile, Awami League and associate bodies brought a protest march from the party’s office after the clash.
BNP leaders-activists gathered for their rally. We asked them not to block the road but they defied our requestAbdul Latif Mian, Panchagargh Sadar police station’s officer in charge
Panchagargh Sadar police station’s officer in charge Abdul Latif Mian said, “BNP leaders-activists gathered for their rally. We asked them not to block the road but they defied our request. The clash ensued as we tried to move them away. We don’t know about any death. The situation is calm now.”
Police, BNP men and locals said the BNP organised the rally this afternoon as part of the programme called by the party’s central body. BNP men gathered in front of the party’s district unit office at around 2:30pm. The clash took place while the BNP men tried to bring out a procession to the street. Police charged with batons to disperse the crowd. BNP men retaliated by hurling brickbats towards the police. At one point, police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets.
Shops were closed and vehicular movement stopped as panic gripped the town due to the clash.
The traffic movement became normal at around 4:15pm and shops were opened but an eerie calm descended on the district town.