BNP leaders meet US ambassador

The leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have met the US ambassador to Dhaka, Peter Haas, at his residence.
The party's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member and international affairs committee chairman Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and organising secretary Shama Obaid were present at a two-hour meeting -- from 11:00am to 12:50pm on Sunday-- at the invitation of the US ambassador.
According to the BNP, they attended the meeting at his invitation. In the meeting, they discussed the current political situation, next election and human rights conditions.
They also prioritised the issue of fair election and non-violent political process in the discussion.