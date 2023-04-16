BNP leaders meet US ambassador

The leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have met the US ambassador to Dhaka, Peter Haas, at his residence.

The party's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member and international affairs committee chairman Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and organising secretary Shama Obaid were present at a two-hour meeting -- from 11:00am to 12:50pm on Sunday-- at the invitation of the US ambassador.