Govt doing whatever it wishes to avoid public anger: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the government has turned into a public enemy by carrying out brutal attacks and 'mass killing' on the students and masses.

"Nothing can prevent the shameless Awami League government from the fall despite their propaganda and arrests in fabricated cases," the BNP leader noted.

Fakhrul made the remark in a statement sent to the media on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the arbitrary killing to tackle movement is a crime against humanity and this can be tried in the international court.