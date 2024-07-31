Govt doing whatever it wishes to avoid public anger: Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the government has turned into a public enemy by carrying out brutal attacks and 'mass killing' on the students and masses.
"Nothing can prevent the shameless Awami League government from the fall despite their propaganda and arrests in fabricated cases," the BNP leader noted.
Fakhrul made the remark in a statement sent to the media on Wednesday afternoon.
He said the arbitrary killing to tackle movement is a crime against humanity and this can be tried in the international court.
Mirza Fakhrul also said the government, being isolated from the people, is doing whatever it likes to protect itself from the public anger, defying the law, constitution, democratic norms and humanity.
He said it is crystal clear that government officials have carried out an illegal task to forcefully stop the movement of the students.
In the statement, Fakhrul said the government is creating panic the guardians, youth force and public by conducting 'block raids' dividing areas by the law enforcing agencies during the curfew.
But it does not yield any result, rather the students supported by the people are continuing the movement defying the ill strategy of the government, he added.
The BNP secretary general alleged police had carried out assaults, fired tear gas and made arrests during the 'march for justice' programme at different places including Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Jashore and Barishal.
People from various professions including teachers of Dhaka University have been injured in police action, he added.
Although there are proofs of firing on the movement for quota reform, the law enforcing officers are not arrested, instead the perpetrators are being looked for and calls are being made to help nab the criminals, Fakhrul terms it mockery.
The BNP leader said it is proved that at the directives of the government the law enforcing agencies and Chhatra League cadres arbitrarily carried out mass killing by firing gunshots at hundreds of students and people.