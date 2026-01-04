Nomination scrutiny ends today, EC issues appeal guidelines

The scrutiny of nomination papers by Returning Officers for the 13th National Parliament Election will ends today, Sunday, and the Election Commission (EC) has released the prescribed format for filing appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers.

Appeals can be submitted from 5 January to 9 January until 5:00 pm, according to an EC secretariat statement here. The referendum and national polls is scheduled to be held on 12 February 2026.

Md Ruhul Amin Mallik, Director of Public Relations at the EC Secretariat, told BSS that once scrutiny ends today, the Commission will announce the number of nomination papers accepted and rejected nationwide.