Nomination scrutiny ends today, EC issues appeal guidelines
The scrutiny of nomination papers by Returning Officers for the 13th National Parliament Election will ends today, Sunday, and the Election Commission (EC) has released the prescribed format for filing appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers.
Appeals can be submitted from 5 January to 9 January until 5:00 pm, according to an EC secretariat statement here. The referendum and national polls is scheduled to be held on 12 February 2026.
Md Ruhul Amin Mallik, Director of Public Relations at the EC Secretariat, told BSS that once scrutiny ends today, the Commission will announce the number of nomination papers accepted and rejected nationwide.
Any candidate, bank, financial institution, government service provider, or an authorised representative of a candidate may file an appeal with the Election Commission against the acceptance or rejection of a nomination paper till 9 January 2026, by 5:00 pm.
The appeal application must be filed with the secretary of the EC Secretariat using the prescribed format. The application must include the date of acceptance or rejection of the nomination, a statement of reasons for the appeal, and a certified copy of the acceptance or rejection order.
A total of seven copies of the appeal must be submitted, including one original. The appeal must be submitted at the designated booth of the relevant regional appeal acceptance centre of the Election Commission.
To receive a copy of the decision or verdict, an application must be submitted using the prescribed form.
A sample of this form can be obtained from the central appeal submission booth of the Election Commission. The appellant or a designated representative may collect the copy of the appeal decision.
The Election Commission will dispose of appeals submitted against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers between 10 January and 18 January 2026.
Registered political parties, their nominated candidates, independent candidates, any other representative on their behalf, and government benefit recipients must follow the “Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2025”, the statement added.