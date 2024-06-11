ADB approves $250m to boost social protection in Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the government of Bangladesh on Monday signed a $250 million loan agreement to further strengthen Bangladesh's social protection system.

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Edimon Ginting, country director, ADB, signed the loan agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB, respectively, at a ceremony at ERD in the capital on Monday.

"The Second Strengthening Social Resilience Program aims to accelerate reforms in increasing the coverage and efficiency of the protection, improving the financial inclusion of disadvantaged people, and strengthening the response to diversified protection needs," said country director Edimon Ginting.

"Building on the first Strengthening Social Resilience Program completed in June 2022, the second program helps improve the policy, regulatory, and institutional environment for social protection in Bangladesh," Ginting added.