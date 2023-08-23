Khairuzzaman Mozumder made finance secretary

Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, currently acting as secretary, energy and mineral resources division, has become the new secretary to the finance division.
Mozumder will replace the outgoing senior secretary of the finance division Fatima Yasmin.
The appointment of Dr Mozumder to the post of finance secretary will come into effect from 28 August, a notification of the public administration said on Wednesday.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has already appointed Fatima Yasmin as vice-president for Sectors and Themes for a period of three years.
Yasmin is expected to join the ADB in late August. She will be responsible for management of the newly created Sectors Group and the Climate Change and Sustainable Development Department under the ADB’s new operating model.
Dr Mozumder is an accomplished professional with a 30-year career in various fields of combining finance, macroeconomics, international economics, customs, trade facilitation issues, international development, WTO issues, and international trade.
Before joining the Energy and Mineral Resources Division under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, he served as the Additional Secretary (Macroeconomic) in the Finance Division under the Finance Ministry.
He joined Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration) in the 11th Batch in April 1993, and later served in various positions of BCS (Customs & Excise) in the National Board of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance.
Mozumder has a PhD in Political Economy from the University of Essex in the United Kingdom. He has also obtained MA degree in political economy from the McGill University in Canada.
He obtained an MSS in International Relations from the University of Dhaka in First Class securing the Second Position, and prior to that he obtained a BSS (Honors) in International Relations from the same university securing the position of First class first.
He also received advanced certificate in French Language. During his long professional career, he participated in numerous training programs at home and abroad covering fiscal affairs, finance, trade and development issues.
Dr. Mozumder has a number of international publications to his credit. He is happily married, and is the proud father of two daughters.