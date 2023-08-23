Khairuzzaman Mozumder made finance secretary

Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, currently acting as secretary, energy and mineral resources division, has become the new secretary to the finance division.

Mozumder will replace the outgoing senior secretary of the finance division Fatima Yasmin.

The appointment of Dr Mozumder to the post of finance secretary will come into effect from 28 August, a notification of the public administration said on Wednesday.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has already appointed Fatima Yasmin as vice-president for Sectors and Themes for a period of three years.

Yasmin is expected to join the ADB in late August. She will be responsible for management of the newly created Sectors Group and the Climate Change and Sustainable Development Department under the ADB’s new operating model.