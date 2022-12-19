Bangladesh

11 female Jamaat activists arrested from retired agriculture officer's home in Chandpur

Police arrested 11 female members of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami from Hajiganj upazila of Chandpur on Sunday night, reports news agency UNB.

They were arrested from the 11th floor of a multistoried building at Paschim Bazar, said Mohammad Nazrul Islam, officer in charge (OC) of Hajiganj police station.

A Chandpur court on Monday sent all the arrestees to jail, said the OC.

OC Nazrul informed that the house is owned by a retired deputy assistant agriculture officer, who was under surveillance on suspicion. The Jamaat activists were arrested on allegation of planning anti-state activities.

The owner, however, remained absconding, he said.

Police seized some books, leaflets, and invitation cards of Jamaat during the arrest.

Chandpur town unit Ameer (chief) of Jamaat Shahjahan Mia said the arrestees were all Jamaat members but they were not planning any anti-state activities rather they went to attend a family programme.

