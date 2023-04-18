Eid rush: 41 launches depart Sadarghat Tuesday

The launch owners said the number of passengers has decreased due to the heavy traffic congestion between Gulistan and Sadarghat areas in Dhaka. Law enforcement agencies have been deployed in the terminal areas to ensure the smooth movement of the passengers.

On a spot visit around 12:30pm, it was seen some passengers of southern regions -- including Barishal, Bhola, Barguna, Amtali, Bhasan Char, Jhalakathi -- waiting in the launches along with their families and belongings. They have come to the terminal several hours before departure time.