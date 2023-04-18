Eid rush: 41 launches depart Sadarghat Tuesday

People have started rushing home by launch (ferries) to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their families. A total of 41 passenger-launches left Sadarghat terminal on Tuesday in a span of 12 hours -- from 7:00am to 6:00pm, said the terminal sources.
The launch owners said the number of passengers has decreased due to the heavy traffic congestion between Gulistan and Sadarghat areas in Dhaka. Law enforcement agencies have been deployed in the terminal areas to ensure the smooth movement of the passengers.
On a spot visit around 12:30pm, it was seen some passengers of southern regions -- including Barishal, Bhola, Barguna, Amtali, Bhasan Char, Jhalakathi -- waiting in the launches along with their families and belongings. They have come to the terminal several hours before departure time.
MV Karnafully-10 passenger Abul Hasnat said, "I am heading towards Bhola along with my family to celebrate Eid. Our launch will leave the terminal at 7:00pm. But I came to the terminal around 2:00pm to avoid the traffic jam. Despite that it took one and half hours to reach Sadarghat from Gulistan. The government should at least pay heed to the traffic management during Eid season."
The convenor of Dhaka river port management committee Mamun-Or-Rashid lamented saying severe traffic jam between Gulistan and Sadarghat is their main barrier to business as people choose to travel home using Padma Bridge, instead of waterways, just because of this gridlock. The launch owners are incurring losses. Police administration should take stern action to alleviate traffic jams.
Meanwhile, additional IGP of the river police Shafiqul Islam visited the Sadarghat terminal area around 4:00pm on Tuesday. Following the visit, he briefed the media.
The additional IGP said the river police are always ready to thwart any kind of disruptions in the terminal areas. Apart from this, the launches will not be allowed to carry more passengers and goods beyond capacity.
The movements of bulkhead, lighter and goods-laden ships were suspended from 17 April to 28 April to avoid accidents in the waterways, Shafiqul Islam added.