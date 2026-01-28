Amnesty chief calls for human rights guarantees during Bangladesh election
Amnesty International secretary general Agnès Callamard in open letter to Muhammad Yunus has called for human rights guarantees during the election period.
The international human rights body has said that Bangladesh’s interim government must restore public trust by guaranteeing full respect for human rights and the rule of law in the fortnight ahead of next month’s national elections.
The letter raises concerns about the authorities’ “continued misuse of anti-terror legislation against journalists”, and their failure to adequately safeguard the rights to life, security of persons, and freedom of expression, and association.
It calls on the interim government to “ensure that laws, policies, and practices fully protect” these rights in the lead up to the elections.
“Bangladesh’s interim government had a mandate to restore human rights, in line with the nation’s obligations under international law. The coming weeks will be a decisive test of whether it will honour those responsibilities,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.
“The authorities must uphold the rights of individuals and groups to speak freely – including during an election. Chief Advisor Yunus’s government must show genuine leadership by ensuring that all Bangladeshis can participate fully and safely in deciding their country’s future. They must ensure that the right to life is protected. No one should fear for their life for peacefully speaking their minds and sharing their views,” the letter adds.
The Amnesty secretary general further said in the letter, “Despite Bangladesh being a signatory to many of the core international human rights instruments, the interim administration has failed to give effect to these obligations. Unlawful restrictions on these fundamental freedoms undermine public debate and participation in the electoral process, and weaken public trust in institutions.”
The agency said since assuming power in 2024, the interim authorities have misused the draconian Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) against journalists and other perceived critics.
The letter cites the examples of Monjurul Alam Panna, who was arrested under the ATA in August 2025 for allegedly “attempting to overthrow the interim government,” and Anis Alamgir, who was detained under the ATA in December 2025, for allegedly “spreading propaganda for the Awami League.”
Both journalists’ arbitrary arrests violate their rights to freedom of expression and association.
The letter also cites the interim authorities’ inadequate response to the violence that followed the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi on 18 December 2025, when the offices of media outlets The Daily Star and Prothom Alo were set alight, and the editor of the New Age newspaper, Nurul Kabir, was harassed.
On the same day, Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, was lynched following allegations of blasphemy.