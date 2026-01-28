Amnesty chief calls for human rights guarantees during Bangladesh election

Amnesty International secretary general Agnès Callamard in open letter to Muhammad Yunus has called for human rights guarantees during the election period.

The international human rights body has said that Bangladesh’s interim government must restore public trust by guaranteeing full respect for human rights and the rule of law in the fortnight ahead of next month’s national elections.

The letter raises concerns about the authorities’ “continued misuse of anti-terror legislation against journalists”, and their failure to adequately safeguard the rights to life, security of persons, and freedom of expression, and association.

It calls on the interim government to “ensure that laws, policies, and practices fully protect” these rights in the lead up to the elections.