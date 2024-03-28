Yunus Centre issues statement on “Tree of Peace” award

A day after Education Minister’s claim that UNESCO did not confer “The Tree of Peace” award to Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, the Yunus Centre on Thursday issued a statement to clarify the matter.

In the statement, Yunus Centre said Professor Muhammad Yunus was invited to the Baku Forum XI in Baku, Azerbaijan as a distinguished speaker from March 14-16-2024 .

The Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre (NGIC) that organizes the Baku Forum, Rovshan Muradov sent an email to Yunus Centre informing that in addition to addressing the Conference, Professor Yunus would receive an award from UNESCO on the closing day of the conference, it said.