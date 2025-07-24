Pay commission formed to set new salary structure for govt employees

A pay commission has been formed to finalise a new salary structure for government officers and employees. Former Finance Secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan has been appointed as the head of the commission. And, the commission has been instructed to submit its report within six months.

The decision to form the commission was taken today, Thursday, at a meeting of the interim government's advisory council. The meeting was chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. The press wing of the chief adviser has confirmed the news.