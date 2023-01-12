Bangladesh

HC scraps bail appeal of Destiny chairman in graft case

Prothom Alo English Desk

The High Court (HC) today dismissed a bail appeal of Destiny-2000 chairman Mohammad Hossain in a case lodged for allegedly misappropriating the fund of its tree plantation project, reports BSS.

A High Court division bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order, after holding hearing on the matter.

"The court also ordered lower court concerned to dispose of the case, which is now in the state of examining witnesses, quickly," Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) counsel Senior Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan said.

The ACC on 31 July, 2012, filed two cases against the top officials of Destiny-2000 for embezzling huge amounts from Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited and Destiny Tree Plantation Project.

Dhaka fourth special judge court on 12 May, 2022, sentenced Destiny Group president Harun-Ur-Rashid to four years and managing director Rafiqul Amin to 12 years of imprisonment for embezzling Taka 18.61 billion from Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

The court also sentenced Destiny chairman Mohammad Hosain with 10 years in jail and fined Tk 5 million.

