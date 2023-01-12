HC scraps bail appeal of Destiny chairman in graft case

The ACC on 31 July, 2012, filed two cases against the top officials of Destiny-2000 for embezzling huge amounts from Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited and Destiny Tree Plantation Project.
Dhaka fourth special judge court on 12 May, 2022, sentenced Destiny Group president Harun-Ur-Rashid to four years and managing director Rafiqul Amin to 12 years of imprisonment for embezzling Taka 18.61 billion from Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.
The court also sentenced Destiny chairman Mohammad Hosain with 10 years in jail and fined Tk 5 million.