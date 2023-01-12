HC scraps bail appeal of Destiny chairman in graft case

The High Court (HC) today dismissed a bail appeal of Destiny-2000 chairman Mohammad Hossain in a case lodged for allegedly misappropriating the fund of its tree plantation project, reports BSS.

A High Court division bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order, after holding hearing on the matter.

"The court also ordered lower court concerned to dispose of the case, which is now in the state of examining witnesses, quickly," Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) counsel Senior Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan said.