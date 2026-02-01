Verdict on Ashulia case involving killing of six set for 5 February

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-2 today, Sunday, set 5 February for pronouncing its verdict in a crimes against humanity case filed over the killing of seven youths and the subsequent burning of six of their bodies in Ashulia on 5 August, 2024.

Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, chairman of the three-judge panel of the ICT-2, fixed the date through a short order this morning.

The second tribunal on 20 January kept the judgment on CAV (curia advisory vault, a Latin legal term meaning the court awaits verdict) as the legal arguments came to an end in the case on that day.