International Crimes Tribunal
Verdict on Ashulia case involving killing of six set for 5 February
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-2 today, Sunday, set 5 February for pronouncing its verdict in a crimes against humanity case filed over the killing of seven youths and the subsequent burning of six of their bodies in Ashulia on 5 August, 2024.
Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, chairman of the three-judge panel of the ICT-2, fixed the date through a short order this morning.
The second tribunal on 20 January kept the judgment on CAV (curia advisory vault, a Latin legal term meaning the court awaits verdict) as the legal arguments came to an end in the case on that day.
On 21 August, 2025, the tribunal framed charges against 16 accused in the case. Of them, eight are in custody. Seven pleaded not guilty and demanded justice. SI Sheikh Abzalul Haque, however, pleaded guilty and later became an approver.
The seven who pleaded not guilty are former Additional Superintendent of Police (Crimes and Operations) Md Abdullahil Kafi, former ASP (Savar Circle) Md Shahidul Islam, former DB Inspector Md Arafat Hossain, former sub-inspectors Abdul Malek and Arafat Uddin, former assistant SI Kamrul Hasan, and former constable Mukul Chokder.
"A total of 29 people were killed during the uprising in Savar. One person was killed on 4 August and six the next day. By killing the innocents, the accused committed one offence; by burning their bodies on 5 August, they committed another," the prosecution said earlier.
On 16 July, the tribunal ordered public notices in two national dailies summoning eight fugitive accused to surrender. It said that if they fail to do so, the trial will proceed in absentia.
Earlier on 2 July, ICT-2 took cognisance of the formal charges, which accuse the defendants of shooting six youths on 5 August, 2024-killing five instantly-and burning their bodies, along with another injured youth, allegedly in an attempt to destroy evidence.
Arrest warrants were issued that day against eight fugitive suspects, including former lawmaker Muhammad Saiful Islam and former Deputy Inspector General of Police Nurul Islam.
The ICT investigation agency submitted its probe report on 19 June.
According to the prosecution, police placed the victims' bodies in a van and set it ablaze to make it appear as protesters had torched it. One victim was reportedly alive when the fire was set.