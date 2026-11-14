Pretext being created for unreasonable wage announcement: BGMEA president
BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan has alleged that an anarchic situation is being created to pave the way for an irrational wage announcement.
The BGMEA President said, “The wage board was formed on 1 November. The chaotic situation began in the last week of October. If we consider what happened last month as logical, then what is happening now is not logical at all. The wage board has already been formed.”
He further stated, “The most crucial matter—when the increased wages will be effective—was announced at the very first meeting of the board. Despite this, creating an anarchic situation means setting the stage for an irrational wage announcement under pressure.”
BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan said these things in response to a journalist's question at a joint press briefing of the two organisations of garment industry owners—BGMEA and BKMEA.
The press conference held at the BGMEA complex in Uttara on Saturday afternoon was attended by BKMEA Executive President Fazle Shamim Ehsan, Vice President Amal Poddar, BGMEA Vice President Rezwan Selim, Mizanur Rahman, among others.
Referring to the ongoing unrest, BGMEA President, in a written statement, mentioned that 147 factories in Savar-Ashulia and Gazipur are unable to continue production activities despite efforts, due to the disruption in overall security and favourable production environment. If the factories fail to carry out production activities due to ongoing labour unrest, they will be forced to close from tomorrow under Section 13 (1) of the labour law.
The BGMEA President said that 55 factories in Savar-Ashulia and Gazipur were closed indefinitely under Section 13 (1) today, Saturday.
However, 92 factories tried but failed to resume production. These factories were compelled to grant leave.
In response to a question, the BGMEA President said, “According to labour law, there is no provision to close factories under Section 13 (1) whose operations are ongoing and can conduct regular production. However, those unable to do so, wherever they might be, have that right.”
Mahmud Hasan Khan revealed that BGMEA and BKMEA have tried to keep the factories running at their request until now. Although production started every morning, it couldn’t continue for more than an hour. Therefore, they have the legal right to do so.
In response to another question, Mahmud Hasan Khan said it is not possible for BGMEA to identify who is creating chaos. Law enforcement agencies are working on this. Those who are creating this anarchic situation are already within the network of law enforcement agencies.
On Saturday morning, a joint consultation meeting of BGMEA and BKMEA members was held at the BGMEA auditorium. More than a thousand garment factory owners participated.
In the consultation meeting, the BGMEA President, expressing the members' opinions, said, “They strongly stated that it is questionable to discuss wages at the wage board when vandalism occurs at factories and roads are blocked. However, as responsible members of society, we will participate in the wage board’s third meeting on 16 November. We hope that the situation will improve in the next 1–2 days. If it continues, we will sit again to decide.”
The BGMEA President accused the labour unions of not playing an effective role in stopping the chaotic situation.
He said many grassroots leaders, activists, and worker representatives are unable to maintain control over the common workers, complicating the overall situation further.
Later, in response to a journalist's question, Mahmud Hasan Khan said, “Those who work for labour rights have members in factories even if there is no trade union in every factory. We expect that members of labour federations in these factories will play a role to prevent an anarchic situation. If the minimum wage board is not allowed to work peacefully, if we remain busy on the streets in this chaotic situation, if labour leaders are also busy on the streets, how will they propose a fair wage?”