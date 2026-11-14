Pretext being created for unreasonable wage announcement: BGMEA president

BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan has alleged that an anarchic situation is being created to pave the way for an irrational wage announcement.

The BGMEA President said, “The wage board was formed on 1 November. The chaotic situation began in the last week of October. If we consider what happened last month as logical, then what is happening now is not logical at all. The wage board has already been formed.”

He further stated, “The most crucial matter—when the increased wages will be effective—was announced at the very first meeting of the board. Despite this, creating an anarchic situation means setting the stage for an irrational wage announcement under pressure.”

BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan said these things in response to a journalist's question at a joint press briefing of the two organisations of garment industry owners—BGMEA and BKMEA.