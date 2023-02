A total of 273 Rohingyas were taken to Kutupalong Transit Camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazar from conflicting Tumbru border in Ghumdhum union of Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban on Monday, reports news agency UNB.

With this, 459 Rohingyas have so far been taken to the transit camp in two phases, from those who entered recently fleeing conflict along the Tumbru border of Bangladesh and Myanmar.