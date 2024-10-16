Former DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam arrested

On 5 August former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country in the face of the mass uprising of students and people.

After that, members of her cabinet, several former influential MPs and Awami League leaders went into hiding. There are reports that many of them have left the country. Some of them have been arrested. So far, more than 50 former ministers, MPs and influential persons of the previous government have been arrested.

Earlier on Monday, Awami League presidium member and former agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque was arrested from the New Eskaton area of the capital.

Most of the arrested former ministers and leaders are being made accused in cases filed over the killing of students during the mass uprising.