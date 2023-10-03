13 die of dengue, 2,799 new cases in 24 hrs

Some 13 people have succumbed to dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 1030.
Besides, 2,799 people have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to the health directorate.
Of the fresh cases, 682 have been reported from the capital, while the remaining 2,117 are from districts. Of the fatalities, seven have been reported from the capital, and the remaining six from districts.
A total of 2,871 people have been released from the hospitals after complete recovery during the period. Now, the recovery rate is 95 per cent, with the fatality rate at 0.5 per cent.