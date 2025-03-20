Efforts on to disrupt reform process: Ali Riaz

At the roundtable, speakers emphasised that it has been inevitable to carry out institutional and structural reforms as the existing governance system played a significant role in the rise of autocracy.

However, reforms and elections are not contradictory, rather can go hand in hand. It is necessary to carry out some urgent reforms before handing over the power to political parties through an election.

Some argued for carrying out all necessary reforms before announcing the election schedule as no political parties carried out the reforms since independence.

Ali Riaz noted that efforts are on to disrupt the reform process both internally and externally. For this, he blamed the elements that want continuation of the current structures and the defeated forces. “Hence, we all have to remain cautious.”