Efforts on to disrupt reform process: Ali Riaz
The vice-chairman of the national consensus commission, Ali Riaz, has alleged that there are internal and external attempts to disrupt the reform process.
He made the allegation while addressing a roundtable discussion -- Political consensus in state reforms and civic thoughts -- organised by the Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) at the CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka on Thursday.
At the roundtable, speakers emphasised that it has been inevitable to carry out institutional and structural reforms as the existing governance system played a significant role in the rise of autocracy.
However, reforms and elections are not contradictory, rather can go hand in hand. It is necessary to carry out some urgent reforms before handing over the power to political parties through an election.
Some argued for carrying out all necessary reforms before announcing the election schedule as no political parties carried out the reforms since independence.
Ali Riaz noted that efforts are on to disrupt the reform process both internally and externally. For this, he blamed the elements that want continuation of the current structures and the defeated forces. “Hence, we all have to remain cautious.”
Regarding the reforms, he said the process can not be taken forward without the citizens’ participation, pressure, and inclusion. The commission will seek opinions from the citizens following the political parties. “Where we have reached through unimaginable blood-shedding, there is no scope to return empty handed.”
He continued, “The person-centric rule of the last 16 years has destroyed institutions that had been weak and fragile since independence. Here comes the question of reforms. The judiciary has literally been destroyed… the political culture needs to be changed. The situation will remain the same even after elections, if an accountable state mechanism is not developed. There is no alternative to structural reforms.”
In his speech, Shujan secretary Badiul Alam Majumder outlined three key responsibilities of the interim government – implementing key reforms to prevent return of autocracy, prosecuting individuals involved in crimes against humanity as well as other offences, and ensuring a transfer of power to political parties through elections.
He noted that the three responsibilities do not cross each other's way, rather can continue simultaneously. “Some reforms must be done right now for elections, while some can be done after elections. The election commission needs to be made independent and accountable. A neutral government needs to be placed during the elections.”
Dilara Chowdhury, retired professor of Jahangirnagar University, said more than 90 per cent of people, including the political parties, want reforms, making it a national demand. “Dictators take birth through fragile institutions. Democracy cannot be ensured without institutions. These issues should be fixed. Otherwise, the state, which has already been in crisis, will plunge into a deeper crisis.”
She also noted that political parties are inevitable for running the country, but the parties should carry out reforms within themselves. She, however, cautioned that focusing solely on reforms at the expense of elections will be considered as depoliticisation.