Corruption
Court orders confiscation of assets of NBR first secretary
A court in Dhaka has ordered the confiscation of movable and immovable assets held by Quazi Abu Mahmud Faisal, the first secretary of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).
Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge's court passed the order on Thursday, in response to an appeal filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The confiscated assets include a flat, two plots, and savings certificates worth Tk 25.5 million held by Faisal, his wife, and other related individuals.
Mosharraf Hossain Kajal, the public prosecutor of the ACC, told Prothom Alo that the NBR official had accumulated a significant amount of wealth through bribes and corruption, which is now under investigation by the ACC.
During the initial inquiry, the ACC discovered the flat, two plots, and savings certificates worth Tk 25.5 million, he said, adding they briefed the court in this regard and sought a confiscation order.
The ACC informed the court in writing that Abu Mahmud Faisal had misused his power and engaged in bribery to amass his wealth. He had opened more than 700 accounts using the names of his relatives in an attempt to conceal the sources of his income.