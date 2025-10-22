BNP wants interim government to play neutral role like caretaker govt: Law adviser

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul on Wednesday said BNP during last evening’s (October 21) meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, wanted the present interim government to play neutral role as caretaker government (CG).

“...they did not want caretaker government, they wants the present interim government to play neutral role similar to that of a caretaker government. We told them that we are playing neutral role,” Asif Nazrul said these while talking to newsmen at the secretariat this noon.

Stating that the interim government is maintaining neutrality, the law adviser added, “The Chief Adviser has assured that neutrality will be maintained. He himself will oversee major transfers in the public administration and other areas.”