BNP wants interim government to play neutral role like caretaker govt: Law adviser
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul on Wednesday said BNP during last evening’s (October 21) meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, wanted the present interim government to play neutral role as caretaker government (CG).
“...they did not want caretaker government, they wants the present interim government to play neutral role similar to that of a caretaker government. We told them that we are playing neutral role,” Asif Nazrul said these while talking to newsmen at the secretariat this noon.
Stating that the interim government is maintaining neutrality, the law adviser added, “The Chief Adviser has assured that neutrality will be maintained. He himself will oversee major transfers in the public administration and other areas.”
Asked whether the advisory council would be downsized during the election period, Dr Asif Nazrul said, “Such a matter has not been discussed anywhere. It is an issue to be decided within the advisory council. No quarter has raised any demand for a smaller election-time cabinet either.”
“All political parties make allegations against us—one says it’s biased toward a particular group, another says the opposite. Since all sides accuse us of favouring the other, it indicates that we are indeed performing our duties neutrally,” the adviser also said.
He added, “My belief is that once we begin to see tangible progress in implementing the July Declaration, all the doubts will quickly fade.”
Referring to the today’s production of serving army officials at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in cases lodged over enforced disappearances and torture at the TFI Cell and the JIC during the Awami League regime, and in one case filed over the July Mass Uprising killing, Dr Asif Nazrul said, “We are seeing the respect the army have shown towards the rule of law, very positively.”
“Showing due respect to the ongoing judicial process at the ICT, the way the army personnel appeared today—or were brought before the tribunal—and the level of cooperation extended by the army administration, senior military officials, and the Chief of Army Staff are truly commendable,” he stated.