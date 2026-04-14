Bengali New Year 1433: New hopes on a new day
Time is eternal. In the passage of that great continuum, a new year has returned once again. The counting of the Bengali calendar year 1433 begins today, Tuesday. Trees are filled with fresh new leaves. A new government has taken charge of running the state. In this context, Pohela Boishakh arrives with a call for renewal—shedding all old decay and embracing new determination to build a prosperous future.
Pohela Boishakh is not merely the beginning of a new calendar year; it is a joyous celebration of Bengali national identity and the glorious heritage of an age-old culture. It is a grand festival of unity for people of all religions, castes, classes, and professions. This largest secular celebration will fill the capital and the entire country with vibrant enthusiasm.
In the capital, the celebrations will begin at dawn with a traditional musical program organised by Chhayanaut. Then, to make the festival more colourful, the Boishakhi procession will take to the streets. Musical and cultural performances by various organizations, Boishakhi fairs, and traditional foods will bring pure joy to Bengali life.
Today is a public holiday. From the morning, people in festive spirits will come out of their homes. Women’s attire will predominantly feature red-and-white sarees, while men will wear panjabis and traditional tunics. Their decorations and styling will add color to the celebration. Festive Bengalis will rediscover the timeless roots of their culture. The capital will transform into a unique gathering of hope and celebration for a new beginning.
History of the Bengali New Year
There are differing opinions among historians regarding the origin of the Bengali calendar. However, the most widely accepted view is that Mughal Emperor Akbar introduced the Bengali year to facilitate tax collection. Since the Hijri calendar follows a lunar system, it did not align with agricultural harvest seasons. Therefore, based on the Hijri year 963 and aligned with the solar year, the Bengali calendar was introduced in 1556 AD.
Later, zamindars in Bengal introduced the tradition of “Punyoha,” where tenants were offered sweets on Pohela Boishakh during tax collection, and traders began the “Halkhata” tradition of opening new account books. Although Halkhata is no longer celebrated with the same grandeur, some traders in Old Dhaka still observe it, and the practice continues in a limited form in different parts of the country.
Greetings from the President and the Prime Minister
According to news agency BSS, on the occasion, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman have greeted the nation in separate messages, extending New Year wishes to all citizens.
President Shahabuddin called for unity, harmony and renewed commitment, describing Pohela Boishakh as a “universal festival of the Bengali soul.” He said the occasion is a shining example of national unity and non-communal spirit, where people of all backgrounds come together in celebration.
He added that the festival inspires fresh hope, new promises and dreams of endless possibilities, encouraging people to move forward leaving behind past sorrow and failure.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said Pohela Boishakh is a unique symbol of the nation’s history, culture and identity. He noted that the festival has been returning for centuries with a message of renewal, inspiring people to overcome past hardships and move forward with determination.
The Prime Minister, in his message, highlighted the deep connection between Pohela Boishakh and the country’s agricultural traditions, nature and rural economy. Even in the era of advanced technology, farmers continue to align their cultivation practices with natural cycles, he said, adding that the festival revitalises the continuity of Bengali folk culture, heritage and values.
Chhayanaut’s New Year celebration
The country’s traditional cultural organisation Chhayanaut first organised a Pohela Boishakh dawn celebration under the banyan tree at Ramna in 1967, welcoming the New Year with songs. Over time, this program has played a significant role in awakening Bengali culture and identity across the country and has become a major inspiration for nationwide Boishakhi celebrations.
As in previous years, this year’s event by Chhayanaut would begin at 6:15 am at Ramna Batamul with the call “Where the mind is without fear, where the head is held high.” The program includes 8 group performances, 14 solo songs, and 2 recitations. Around 200 artists were expected participate in the nearly two-hour program.
Boishakhi procession
One of the most colorful events of Pohela Boishakh in the capital is the procession organized by the Faculty of Fine Arts of Dhaka University, which will again take to the streets at 9:00 am. The procession is named “Boishakhi Shovajatra,” with the slogan “Harmony of the New Year, resurgence of democracy.”
According to BSS, participants can enter the university only through Nilkhet and Palashi intersections. During the procession, entry gates to Suhrawardy Udyan behind Raju Sculpture, the gate near the Faculty of Fine Arts, and the gate near Ramna Kali Temple in front of Bangla Academy will remain closed.
This year’s procession will feature five large motifs: rooster, dotara (a traditional musical instrument), dove, elephant, and horse. There will also be various symbols of Bengali folk culture. Two hundred students will carry the national flag, and performances by 35 instrumentalists, including the national anthem, “Esho He Boishakh,” and patriotic songs, will make the atmosphere vibrant and meaningful.
New Year celebration in a thousand voices
A musical organisation, Surer Dhara, and Channel i are jointly organizing “New Year in a Thousand Voices” at Rabindra Sarobar in Dhanmondi, starting at 5 AM and continuing until 9 AM. The program will include group performances and solo performances by renowned artists.
Boishakhi fair
The Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) and Bangla Academy are jointly organizing a week-long Boishakhi fair at the academy premises. The fair will begin today at 11:30 am and will remain open daily from 10 am to 7 pm.
More programs
On the occasion of the New Year, various social and cultural organizations in the capital have taken extensive initiatives. Notable programs include a musical event titled “Nobo Anonde Jago” by Rishij Shilpigoshthi, and a New Year celebration titled “Amra Jodi Na Jagi Ma, Kemone Shokal Hobe” organised by the Bangladesh Gonoshongeet Somonnoy Porishod at Central Shaheed Minar at 3:00 pm.
One faction of Udichi Shilpigoshthi will organize a program titled “Boishakher Rudraroṣe Dhongsho Hok Dhormiyo Fascibad” at Satyen Sen Square on Topkhana Road in the afternoon. Another faction will hold a program titled “Jagao Pothike, O Se Ghume Ochoton” at Road 27 in Dhanmondi at 9:00 am.
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has taken a five-day program. The event was inaugurated yesterday at 3 PM on the open stage by Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury. Today’s Pohela Boishakh program will begin at 4:00 pm, with Information and Broadcasting Minister Jahir Uddin Swapan as the chief guest.
The Jatoya Kabita Parishad will organise a poetry reading titled “Boishakher Shobdaboli” at Kajol Auditorium, 26 Eskaton Garden, at 4:00 pm. In addition, many other cultural organizations have arranged smaller events in different local areas.