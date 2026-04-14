Bengali New Year 1433: New hopes on a new day

There are differing opinions among historians regarding the origin of the Bengali calendar. However, the most widely accepted view is that Mughal Emperor Akbar introduced the Bengali year to facilitate tax collection. Since the Hijri calendar follows a lunar system, it did not align with agricultural harvest seasons. Therefore, based on the Hijri year 963 and aligned with the solar year, the Bengali calendar was introduced in 1556 AD.

Later, zamindars in Bengal introduced the tradition of “Punyoha,” where tenants were offered sweets on Pohela Boishakh during tax collection, and traders began the “Halkhata” tradition of opening new account books. Although Halkhata is no longer celebrated with the same grandeur, some traders in Old Dhaka still observe it, and the practice continues in a limited form in different parts of the country.

Greetings from the President and the Prime Minister

According to news agency BSS, on the occasion, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman have greeted the nation in separate messages, extending New Year wishes to all citizens.

President Shahabuddin called for unity, harmony and renewed commitment, describing Pohela Boishakh as a “universal festival of the Bengali soul.” He said the occasion is a shining example of national unity and non-communal spirit, where people of all backgrounds come together in celebration.

He added that the festival inspires fresh hope, new promises and dreams of endless possibilities, encouraging people to move forward leaving behind past sorrow and failure.