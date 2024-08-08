Bangladesh gets interim government after four-day vacuum

An interim government has finally been formed, snapping a four-day vacuum since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through a student-led mass uprising.

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus took oath as the chief advisor to the interim government at the Bangabhaban at 9:20 pm on Thursday, while thirteen other advisors were sworn-in later.

The government consists of 17 advisors in total. However, three advisors could not take oath due to being away from the capital city.