Complete necessary preparations by December for peaceful election: Prof Yunus
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday directed the agencies concerned to complete all necessary preparations by December to ensure a peaceful national election.
The Chief Adviser made the directive in a meeting that lasted for around two hours.
Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam disclosed this in a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.
Deputy Press Secretaries Apurba Jahangir and Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Senior Assistant Press Secretary Ahammad Foyez were present at the briefing.
There were discussions over the deployment of law enforcement members for seven days to maintain law and order during the election period - before, during and after the polls.
Around 800,000 law enforcement members will be engaged, and they will further be trained before the election.