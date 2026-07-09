Karnaphuli Tunnel: Govt aims to offset toll deficit by leasing out luxury guesthouse

A luxury guest house built under the Tk 100 billion Karnaphuli Tunnel project has remained unused since its completion, while the tunnel itself is struggling to generate enough toll revenue to cover maintenance costs.

After failing twice to attract suitable bids, the Bridges Division is making another attempt to lease out the facility.

The Karnaphuli Tunnel beneath the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram was inaugurated in October 2023 during the rule of Awami League (whose activities now banned). As part of the same project, a 72-acre service area was developed beside Parki Canal in Anwara, where the guest house is located.

Despite being completed, the guest house has never been opened. Bridges Division officials attribute the delay to a shortage of manpower.