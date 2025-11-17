Landmark verdict is a message for future: Attorney General
Attorney General (AG) Md Asaduzzaman on Monday said the verdict delivered in the case concerning crimes against humanity committed during the July–August 2024 mass uprising is a landmark judgment and a message for the future in the interest of fulfilling the responsibility toward the next generation.
In his reaction to the historic verdict sentencing ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death, the Attorney General told reporters that through the verdict in Sheikh Hasina’s case, the martyrs have got justice and the prosecution has got justice.
“The standard of that justice is that the two accused in this case have been awarded the maximum punishment—death. Another accused, who appeared before the court as a state witness (approver), has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment upon the court’s overall consideration,” he said.
The Attorney General said: “This verdict will remain a milestone for justice and the rule of law in Bangladesh.”
The International Crimes Tribunal-1 has sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July–August 2024 mass uprising. Alongside this, the Tribunal has sentenced former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun—who turned state witness—to five years in prison.
On 23 October, the tribunal set 13 November to pass the order fixing the verdict date after Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam completed his rebuttal. Defence arguments concluded on 22 October, with state-appointed counsel Advocate Amir Hossain representing fugitive accused Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and Advocate Jaiad Bin Amjad defending Abdullah Al-Mamun.
The defence argued for three consecutive days, while the prosecution placed arguments over five days, presenting documentaries, audio recordings of alleged conversations involving Sheikh Hasina, and other evidence. Chief Prosecutor Tajul also relied on witness testimonies to establish what he termed "systematic" crimes committed to suppress the uprising.
A total of 54 prosecution witnesses-including the father of July martyr Abu Sayed, National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam, and journalist Mahmudur Rahman-testified and were cross-examined. Former IGP Al-Mamun earlier pleaded guilty and became an approver.
On 17 June, the tribunal published notices in two national dailies ordering Hasina and Kamal to surrender by 24 June under Rule 31 of the ICT Rules of Procedure (Amendment 2025), warning that the trial would proceed in absentia under Section 10A of the ICT Act, 1973. The notices were issued a day after the tribunal took cognizance of the formal charge filed on 1 June.
Chief Prosecutor Tajul informed the court that both accused were absconding, citing intelligence reports suggesting they were in India.
The prosecution filed five charges of crimes against humanity and mass killings against Hasina, Kamal and Abdullah Al-Mamun based on a probe report submitted on 12 May. Charges were framed against them on 10 July.