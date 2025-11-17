Landmark verdict is a message for future: Attorney General

“The standard of that justice is that the two accused in this case have been awarded the maximum punishment—death. Another accused, who appeared before the court as a state witness (approver), has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment upon the court’s overall consideration,” he said.

The Attorney General said: “This verdict will remain a milestone for justice and the rule of law in Bangladesh.”

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 has sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July–August 2024 mass uprising. Alongside this, the Tribunal has sentenced former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun—who turned state witness—to five years in prison.