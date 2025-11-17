Bangladesh seeks Hasina, Kamal's extradition from India under treaty
Dhaka on Monday urged New Delhi to immediately hand over fugitive convicts Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal after the International Crimes Tribunal found them guilty of the July killings and awarded them death penalty, stressing that the step is India's treaty-bound obligation.
The existing bilateral extradition agreement between Bangladesh and India marks the transfer of the two convicts a compulsory responsibility for New Delhi, said the foreign ministry here in a statement.
The foreign ministry also said that granting shelter to individuals convicted of crimes against humanity would be considered an unfriendly act and a disregard for justice.