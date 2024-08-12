You better reorganise the party, home advisor to AL

Interim government’s home affairs adviser Brigadier General (retd.) M Sakhawat Hossain on Monday advised the leaders of Bangladesh Awami League to reorganise their party instead of getting involved in activities that would hamper the party.

“Whether you mobilise people or something else, I request you to not to do anything that would endanger your (AL’s) existence. The people of this country are not yet ready to accept you. Instead, I think you should focus on reorganising the party,” said M Sakhawat Hossain in response to a question on AL.

He was talking to the newspersons at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, where he visited Ansar personnel sustained injuries during the movement of the students and people in the morning.

Highlighting the contributions of the Awami League in Bangladesh, Sakhawat Hossain said, “We can’t deny that. Reorganise the party, stay like a political party and contest the election when it is arrenged .”