3.5 hrs from Khulna to Dhaka, then hours of gridlock at Jatrabari

On the morning of 29 September, bus driver Ramzan Ali left Khulna at 9:00 a.m. and reached Jatrabari around 12:30 p.m. By 1:30 p.m., he was still stuck at the Gulistan toll plaza on the Mayor Hanif Flyover. He was exhausted. He honked repeatedly, but to no avail. Peeking inside the bus, one could see fatigue and irritation on nearly every passenger’s face.

Ramzan said, “It takes me only three and a half hours to reach Dhaka, but what’s the point? We sit for hours on the flyover.”

On October 4, around 11:00 a.m., a bus bound for Gulistan had been stuck at the Jatrabari intersection for about half an hour. Looking through the window, there were rows of buses, trucks, rickshaws, and motorcycles standing still. Many annoyed passengers got off and started walking.

A little ahead, a large cargo truck had overturned on the opposite side of the road, and recovery work was underway. The lane was completely blocked, and vehicles from that side had started moving onto the wrong lane, causing a total gridlock in both directions. The congestion had spread into the surrounding alleys of Jatrabari.