US issues ‘security alert’ for its citizens in Bangladesh ahead of election
Ahead of the 12 February election, the US Embassy in Dhaka has issued a “security alert” for US citizens currently in Bangladesh.
The security alert was published on Friday morning on the US Embassy’s website, as well as on its social media platforms X and Facebook. In the alert, the embassy advised US citizens in Bangladesh to remain vigilant.
The security alert says, “Bangladesh will hold parliamentary elections and a national referendum simultaneously on 12 February, 2026. During the election period, political violence or extremist attacks may occur potentially targeting rallies, polling stations, and religious sites such as churches, temples, mosques, and other places of religious significance.”
The statement further said, “US citizens should practice vigilance and remember that demonstrations or rallies intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings.”
Earlier, on 15 December last year, the US Embassy in Dhaka had also issued another “security alert” for US citizens staying in Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has imposed time-bound restrictions on the movement of various types of vehicles in connection with the 13th National Parliamentary Election and the referendum. Under these measures, motorcycle movement will be banned for a total of 72 hours—from midnight on 10 February to midnight on 13 February.
In addition, the movement of taxi cabs, pickup trucks, microbuses, and trucks will be restricted from midnight on 11 February until midnight on the night following polling day, 12 February.
Accordingly, the US Embassy in Dhaka will have limited onsite services on 11 and 12 February.
The security alert also outlined the following actions to take:
Avoid large crowds and demonstrations
Always be aware of your surroundings
Monitor local news
Remain vigilant and keep a low profile
Always carry your charged mobile phone for emergency communications
Review your personal security plans.
Plan for alternative travel routes