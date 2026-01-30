US issues ‘security alert’ for its citizens in Bangladesh ahead of election

Ahead of the 12 February election, the US Embassy in Dhaka has issued a “security alert” for US citizens currently in Bangladesh.

The security alert was published on Friday morning on the US Embassy’s website, as well as on its social media platforms X and Facebook. In the alert, the embassy advised US citizens in Bangladesh to remain vigilant.

The security alert says, “Bangladesh will hold parliamentary elections and a national referendum simultaneously on 12 February, 2026. During the election period, political violence or extremist attacks may occur potentially targeting rallies, polling stations, and religious sites such as churches, temples, mosques, and other places of religious significance.”