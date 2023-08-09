Govt plans to invite int’l bidding for gas exploration: Energy secy

The energy secretary said the government is assuming that this time a huge response will be received from international oil companies (IOCs) as the Model PSC has been modified making it more attractive.

“We’re already getting some positive indications in this regard,” he added.

He said the government has been working for ensuring energy security and part of it LNG is being imported to supply the gas to the industries on priority basis.

Tawfiq Elahi said that the issue of gas exploration has to be on a realistic basis.

“It’s unrealistic to determine a gas reserve in any place until we find gas through drilling, “he said adding, the possibility of having new 10 trillion cubic feet (TCF) at different locations could be a class-room lecture.

“But until we drill and find it, we should not have prospects of 10 TCF gas,” he said criticizing Prof Anwar Hossain’s statistics about prospects of new gas in the country.