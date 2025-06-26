Foreign adviser dismisses formation of “Dhaka-Beijing-Islamabad alliance”

Foreign adviser M Touhid Hossain on Thursday dismissed the notion of any emerging alliance among Bangladesh, China and Pakistan saying a recent meeting between the three countries was not of political nature rather an informal official level discussion.

“We are not forming any alliance,” he told reporters at the foreign ministry as he was asked for comments about the trilateral meeting in China’s Kunming on 19 June.

Hossain added, “It was a meeting at the official level, not at the political level”, where there was “no element of formation of any alliance”.