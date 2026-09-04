Janmashtami today

Janmashtami, one of the major religious festivals of the Hindu community, commemorating the birth of Lord Sri Krishna, is being celebrated across the country today, Friday with due religious fervour and gaiety.

Lord Sri Krishna is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Krishna was born in Mathura on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada.

Krishna's birth symbolises the triumph of good over evil. Lord Krishna is revered for his teachings and wisdom. His teachings in the Bhagavad Gita are considered a guide to living a meaningful and purposeful life.

It is believed that he incarnates in every age to protect the virtuous from the wicked and to establish truth, justice, and beauty in society.