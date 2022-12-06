Prothom Alo selected in Google News Initiative’s innovation challenge

Prothom Alo, the largest media outlet of Bangladesh, has been at the top of readership in Bengali language in nearly 200 countries and regions across the globe, through its print and online versions.

A large portion of its readership is urban-centric. Hence, Prothom Alo has taken a special project, styled ‘Kankhito Khobor Apnar Kachhe (Desired News With You)’, to address the needs of an untapped yet large rural population in villages and small towns.

This project has been selected for Google News Initiative's (GNI) Innovation Challenge 2022. Google will now fund and support this project of Prothom Alo. The project will work to serve the interest and necessary news contents to its readers in a more convenient way.