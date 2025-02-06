15 killed in 6 hrs even after Hasina’s departure

5 August 2024. When the helicopter carrying former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was fleeing to India in the face of the mass uprising of the students and people, was crossing the border at around 2.30 pm, a massacre was unfolding in Savar near Dhaka with intermittent fire from the police. There were ambushes in at least four places.

At least 15 people were killed there in just six hours after Sheikh Hasina fled the country. As many as 10 of them were students. The remaining of the deceased were day labourers and low income people. Besides, some 33 persons sustained severe bullet wounds in these incidents. This came up in a Prothom Alo investigation.

The protesting students and people came face to face with the policemen in front of the police station right before the evening. The police were equipped with lethal weapons while the students and people only had brickbats and sticks. All of sudden, the police started firing indiscriminately in the narrow lane filled with people and students.

The police opened fire even at the end of the day as they were fleeing from their stations. When the entire country was celebrating the fall of the government, it was an evening of terror for the residents of Savar.