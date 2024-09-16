Asaduzzaman Noor, Mahbub Ali sent to jail

A court in Dhaka on Monday sent to jail former cultural affairs minister Asaduzzaman Noor and former state minister for civil aviation and tourism M Mahbub Ali in a case lodged over the murder of hotel staff Siam Sardar in the capital's Mirpur area during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.

Noor and Mahbub, who were arrested last night from the capital's Bailey Road and Segunbagicha areas respectively, were produced before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mosharraf Hossain. Allowing a plea of the police, the court sent the duo to jail.

According to the case documents, Siam Sardar, 17, used to work at Hotel Rabbani in the capital's Mirpur area. He got shot at the Mirpur-10 intersection area while returning to his home after finishing his work at the hotel on 18 July.

Siam was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Siam's father Sohagh Sardar filed the case on 12 September against 114 including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.