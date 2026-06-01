Tofail Ahmed passes away

Multiple sources within his family have confirmed the news of his demise to Prothom Alo.

Tofail Ahmed’s son-in-law, Touhiduzzaman Tuhin, told Prothom Alo at 4:00 pm today that Tofail Ahmed had breathed his last at the hospital today while receiving treatment.

Family members and close associates of the veteran politician stated that Tofail Ahmed had been suffering from various age-related complications for a long time. At the time of his passing, he left behind a daughter and countless well-wishers.