Tofail Ahmed passes away
The veteran national politician Tofail Ahmed is no more. One of the central organisers of the 1969 mass uprising and the glorious Liberation War, he passed away at 3:30 pm today, Monday, while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital.
He was 82 years old.
Multiple sources within his family have confirmed the news of his demise to Prothom Alo.
Tofail Ahmed’s son-in-law, Touhiduzzaman Tuhin, told Prothom Alo at 4:00 pm today that Tofail Ahmed had breathed his last at the hospital today while receiving treatment.
Family members and close associates of the veteran politician stated that Tofail Ahmed had been suffering from various age-related complications for a long time. At the time of his passing, he left behind a daughter and countless well-wishers.
Tofail Ahmed was born on 22 October 1943 in Koralia village of Dakkhin Dighaldi Union under Bhola Sadar Upazila.
He served as the Vice President (VP) of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) from 1967 to 1969. He gained nationwide prominence by playing a leading role in the 1969 mass uprising.
In the 1970 elections, Tofail Ahmed was elected as a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan at the age of just 27. He was elected as an MP nine times. He also served as a minister on multiple occasions.
Tofail Ahmed was a member of the Advisory Council of the Bangladesh Awami League (the activities of which are currently banned).