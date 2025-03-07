EU and Bangladesh Comptroller and Auditor General launch Twinning Programme
The European Union (EU) Delegation to Bangladesh and the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (OCAG) of Bangladesh have officially launched the bidding process for the Twinning Programme, a key initiative aimed at enhancing public audit capabilities in Bangladesh. The launch ceremony was held today at the OCAG office, attended by the Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh, Md. Nurul Islam, and the EU Ambassador to Bangladesh, Michael Miller.
This partnership reaffirms the EU’s commitment to enhance accountability, and good governance in Bangladesh and trust-building with the public. By leveraging the expertise of EU Member States, the programme will support OCAG in aligning its external audit practices with international standards and enforcing the independence of the OCAG.
Cross-cutting themes throughout this Twinning will be the promotion of environmental protection and climate change, the human rights approach, gender balance and empowerment of women and girls, and the reduction of income inequality.
The launch of this initiative marks a significant milestone in EU-Bangladesh cooperation, strengthening institutional frameworks and reinforcing Bangladesh’s reform agenda. By improving oversight and accountability in public financial management, the programme will contribute to sustainable development and effective governance.
Comptroller and Auditor General, Md. Nurul Islam, expressed his appreciation for the EU’s continued support, emphasizing that this collaboration will play a crucial role in strengthening the Supreme Audit Institution and work towards long-term effectiveness.
The Twinning Programme is a flagship EU instrument for institutional cooperation, fostering peer-to-peer collaboration between public administrations in EU Member States and partner countries.
Under the Twinning Programme, a Supreme Audit Institution from an EU Member State – or a consortium of Supreme Audit Institutions – will work intensively during three years with OCAG to build institutional capacity, strongly promote accountability regarding Bangladesh’s public finances, for better government services, and hence trust-building with the Bangladeshi citizens.