EU and Bangladesh Comptroller and Auditor General launch Twinning Programme

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Bangladesh and the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (OCAG) of Bangladesh have officially launched the bidding process for the Twinning Programme, a key initiative aimed at enhancing public audit capabilities in Bangladesh. The launch ceremony was held today at the OCAG office, attended by the Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh, Md. Nurul Islam, and the EU Ambassador to Bangladesh, Michael Miller.

This partnership reaffirms the EU’s commitment to enhance accountability, and good governance in Bangladesh and trust-building with the public. By leveraging the expertise of EU Member States, the programme will support OCAG in aligning its external audit practices with international standards and enforcing the independence of the OCAG.