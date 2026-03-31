Former MP’s wife hospitalised after attempted suicide following Facebook status

Shibli Sadiq served as the former Member of Parliament for the Dinajpur-6 (Birampur–Nawabganj–Ghoraghat–Hakimpur) constituency and was a member of the district Awami League.

He has remained in hiding since the July uprising. Since then, his second wife, Khadija Mallik, had been staying at her father Babu Mallik’s residence on CP Road in Hakimpur upazila town.

On Monday evening, a crowd of close relatives, including Shibli Sadiq’s mother, gathered in front of the ICU at Zia Heart Foundation.

Before the incident, Khadija Mallik posted a message on her Facebook page titled “Khadija Simu.”

She wrote, “I was strong enough! I have great faith in Allah! But at this moment, I need rest. I can no longer bear the oppression and injustice inflicted on me over the past seven years. Life cannot continue like this. I have become exhausted from enduring all this since just two to three months after my marriage. I want to sleep in peace.”