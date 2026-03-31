Former MP’s wife hospitalised after attempted suicide following Facebook status
Khadija Mallik Simu, also known as Shimla, wife of former Member of Parliament Shibli Sadiq, has been admitted to hospital after attempting suicide following a Facebook status.
On Monday afternoon, while staying at her parent's home in Hakimpur town, she fell ill after consuming an excessive amount of sleeping medication.
Her relatives admitted her to Dinajpur Zia Heart Foundation at around 8:00 pm. She is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Shibli Sadiq served as the former Member of Parliament for the Dinajpur-6 (Birampur–Nawabganj–Ghoraghat–Hakimpur) constituency and was a member of the district Awami League.
He has remained in hiding since the July uprising. Since then, his second wife, Khadija Mallik, had been staying at her father Babu Mallik’s residence on CP Road in Hakimpur upazila town.
On Monday evening, a crowd of close relatives, including Shibli Sadiq’s mother, gathered in front of the ICU at Zia Heart Foundation.
Before the incident, Khadija Mallik posted a message on her Facebook page titled “Khadija Simu.”
She wrote, “I was strong enough! I have great faith in Allah! But at this moment, I need rest. I can no longer bear the oppression and injustice inflicted on me over the past seven years. Life cannot continue like this. I have become exhausted from enduring all this since just two to three months after my marriage. I want to sleep in peace.”
In another post, mentioning several individuals, she wrote, “If I lose, you all know everything on my behalf; you also have all the evidence. Do not spare Shibli Sadiq... I can no longer accept the injustice done to me. If someone does not love me, I am not the kind of woman who will beg for love. But Shibli Sadiq dismisses my seven years of effort, saying I did not do it sincerely or that whatever I did was merely my responsibility.”
Praying for her daughter, she further wrote, “Sneha, my prayers are with you, my child; stay well. You have fought enough for me and I am grateful to you. Amma and Abba, please forgive me; I love you very much. Shibli Sadiq and his companion Shamim are responsible for my death. I know my decision is entirely wrong, but they have enough money to suppress everything.”
According to Khadija’s family, she had been physically and mentally unwell in recent days, and her marital life had been under strain.
Following medical advice, she had been taking sleeping medication regularly at night; however, she fell ill after consuming an excessive amount yesterday, Monday.
Regarding her condition, the attending physician at Zia Heart Foundation, Musa Al Ashari, said, “She was admitted here at around 8:15 pm. She is currently in the Intensive Care Unit. Treatment is ongoing. She is in a stable condition.”