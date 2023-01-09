Bangladesh

ACC can investigate allegations of Taqsem’s 14 houses in the US

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The High Court has observed that the Anti-Corruption Commission can investigate two allegations submitted to it alleging Dhaka WASA managing director Taqsem A Khan bought 14 houses in the US.

The joint bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat made the observation after a report on the allegation against Taqsem was brought to their attention.

A national daily published a report today titled ‘WASA’s Taqsem owns 14 houses in the US!”. ACC senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan brought the news to the court's attention.  Deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin represents the state.

Khurshid Alam requested the court to issue a suo moto rule over the matter.

The court ruled out the necessity of a suo moto and said ACC can investigate the allegations since two persons filed complaints with the graft body.

The report published in the national daily said Taqsem owns 14 hoses worth over Tk 10 billion in the US. Taqsem bought the houses by laundering money from Bangladesh. Several intelligence agencies including Interpol have started investigations on his source of income and process of transactions.

Then news said two persons filed complaints with the ACC recently alleging that Taqsem owns 14 houses in the US and his name was enlisted in the international intelligence agency as a money launderer. 

