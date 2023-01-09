ACC can investigate allegations of Taqsem’s 14 houses in the US

Khurshid Alam requested the court to issue a suo moto rule over the matter.
The court ruled out the necessity of a suo moto and said ACC can investigate the allegations since two persons filed complaints with the graft body.
The report published in the national daily said Taqsem owns 14 hoses worth over Tk 10 billion in the US. Taqsem bought the houses by laundering money from Bangladesh. Several intelligence agencies including Interpol have started investigations on his source of income and process of transactions.
Then news said two persons filed complaints with the ACC recently alleging that Taqsem owns 14 houses in the US and his name was enlisted in the international intelligence agency as a money launderer.