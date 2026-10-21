Deceived into fighting for Russia, Bangladeshi families now battle debt

Pabitra Chandra was born into an impoverished family in Gopalpur, Tangail. He worked as a carpenter and earned very little. Hoping for a better future, he sold some of his wife’s gold jewellery and borrowed money from a microfinance organisation and local moneylenders before travelling to Russia.

Although he had been promised a job, he and 29 other Bangladeshi nationals were forcibly sent to the Russia-Ukraine battlefield. His family learned from surviving companions that Pabitra had died in the fighting. Now, alongside their grief, the family faces relentless demands from creditors to repay the money they borrowed.

Pabitra Chandra’s family is not alone. The families of the 30 young Bangladeshi men who were deceived into travelling to Russia for work are facing similar hardships.

Reports indicate that 20 of the 30, including Pabitra, have died. Two others were injured and are receiving treatment at hospitals in Russia, while two have managed to return to Bangladesh. The remaining six are still being forced to fight on the battlefield.

At a press conference on 14 October, the Special Response Battalion (SRB) said that the 30 Bangladeshis had travelled to Russia on 7 May through three organisations named Jabal-e-Noor, RS International and TS Group. Each man was charged an average of Tk 1 million on the promise of employment at construction companies.

After they arrived in Russia, however, their passports and mobile phones were confiscated, and they were handed over to the Russian military instead of being given the promised jobs.

Following 21 days of military training, they were deployed to the Russia-Ukraine battlefield. Seventeen of the 30 were killed in drone strikes on the very first day. Three more died at different times afterwards.