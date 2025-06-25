Swechchhasebok Dal leader among 3 gets bail over humiliating ex-CEC Nurul Huda
A Dhaka court has granted bail to three persons arrested over harassing former chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda by creating a ‘mob’.
The released persons include Md Hanif, member secretary of Uttara Paschim thana Swechchhasebok Dal.
The other two are Quaiyum, joint convener of Uttara Purba thana Swechchhasebok Dal, and Muzammel Hossain Dhali, an activist of the party.
Md Sanaulla, additional chief metropolitan magistrate, of Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court passed the order today, Wednesday.
A group of people entered former CEC Nurul Huda's residence in Uttara and forcibly brought him out on Sunday.
They then humiliated him by by hanging a garland of shoes around his neck and handed him over to the police.
Video footage shows that police were present at the scene during the incident. In a video that circulated on the social media, Muzammel Hossain Dhali is seen hitting Nurul Huda with a shoe.
Muzammel Hossain Dhali and Quayum, later surrendered to the court and applied for bail. Alongside them, Hanif—who had already been arrested—also applied for bail. The court had ordered Hanif to be sent to jail the day before.
During the court hearing, the defence argued that the charges under which the case was filed are bailable. The prosecution opposed the bail. After hearing both sides, the court granted bail to all three.
Earlier, on the same day, police filed a case with Uttara Paschim Police Station over the incident of Nurul Huda’s public humiliation. Six individuals, including Farid, were named in the complaint.
Among the other accused are Dulal, president of Swechchhasebok Dal’s Turag unit, and Selim, convener of the Uttara Paschim unit. Several unidentified individuals were also made accused in the case.
According to the police, Farid Hossain led the group that humiliated Nurul Huda. Based on video footage and other evidence, six individuals, including Farid, were identified. All are reportedly affiliated with the Dhaka North unit of the Swechchhasebok Dal. On Monday night, Hanif Miah was apprehended by the army and handed over to police.
Uttara Paschim police station’s officer-in-charge Hafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the charges include assaulting Nurul Huda with shoes, defamation, and unlawful entry into his residence.
He added that the mob was formed by unlawfully entering Nurul Huda’s residence. These details were included in the case report, and all the named accused were present at the scene.