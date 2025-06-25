Swechchhasebok Dal leader among 3 gets bail over humiliating ex-CEC Nurul Huda

A group of people entered former CEC Nurul Huda's residence in Uttara and forcibly brought him out on Sunday.

They then humiliated him by by hanging a garland of shoes around his neck and handed him over to the police.

Video footage shows that police were present at the scene during the incident. In a video that circulated on the social media, Muzammel Hossain Dhali is seen hitting Nurul Huda with a shoe.

Muzammel Hossain Dhali and Quayum, later surrendered to the court and applied for bail. Alongside them, Hanif—who had already been arrested—also applied for bail. The court had ordered Hanif to be sent to jail the day before.

During the court hearing, the defence argued that the charges under which the case was filed are bailable. The prosecution opposed the bail. After hearing both sides, the court granted bail to all three.