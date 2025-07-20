Ekushey Padak-winning sculptor Hamiduzzaman Khan passes away

Eminent Bangladeshi sculptor and artist Professor Hamiduzzaman Khan, one of the pioneers of modern sculpture in the country, passed away on Sunday morning. He was 79.

He passed away around 10:30 am at United Hospital in Dhaka, Gallery Cosmos Artistic Director Sourav Chowdhury confirmed the news.

The sculptor had been undergoing treatment at United Hospital after being admitted last week with severe pneumonia and dengue. His condition deteriorated in recent days, and he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and later placed on life support.

Doctors declared him dead after removing life support on Sunday morning.

To pay final respects to Dhaka University’s Honorary Prof Hamiduzzaman Khan, his body will be brought to the Faculty of Fine Arts today at 2:30 pm.

After the tribute, his namaz-e-janaza will be held after Asr prayers at the Central Mosque of the univeristy, Gallery Cosmos Artistic Director Sourav Chowdhury and Artcon Founder ARK Reepon said.