Hajj flights to begin on 18 April
Hajj flights for this year will begin on 18 April, and in this regard, Hajj agencies and airlines will be required to follow Saudi government instructions as well as the Hajj Package and Guidelines 2026.
The religious affairs ministry Sunday asked the agencies and airlines to strictly follow the Saudi government instructions over pilgrimage management.
“The ministry today (Sunday) sent a letter to the Hajj agencies and the three airlines, engaged for pilgrim management and transport with specific directives,” a ministry spokesman said yesterday.
According to the Saudi government’s instruction, Hajj agencies would need to send pilgrims under their management using the same airlines under a fixed ratio.
As per the directive the agencies would require to send 20 per cent pilgrims mid stage of the pre-Hajj flights and rests are to be sent in first and last stage of the flight operations.
The ministry clearly stated that no agency can issue tickets less than 30 per cent or more than 50 per cent in the first or last phases of Hajj flights.
The ministry also requested all concerned to ensure issuance of tickets and flight operations in line with prescribed instructions.