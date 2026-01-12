Hajj flights to begin on 18 April

As per the directive the agencies would require to send 20 per cent pilgrims mid stage of the pre-Hajj flights and rests are to be sent in first and last stage of the flight operations.

The ministry clearly stated that no agency can issue tickets less than 30 per cent or more than 50 per cent in the first or last phases of Hajj flights.

The ministry also requested all concerned to ensure issuance of tickets and flight operations in line with prescribed instructions.