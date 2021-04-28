'Lack of accountability': BRTC incurs loss, runs into debt

State-run Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) is reportedly unable to earn necessary money to meet its expenses.

As a result, salary and allowance of its employees has remained due for months.

Officials said BRTC has sought Tk 990 million (99 crore) from the government since its condition has worsened because of Covid-19 restrictions for the past two weeks.

Last year, the government gave BRTC Tk 100 million (10 crore) in two phases after the announcement of general holidays.

The BRTC act states that the agency will bear its expenses from its own earnings and will set example in providing better services among the private transport companies.

But the scenario has been quite the opposite. BRTC has been seeking the government’s assistance over the years for various reasons including loans and procurement of new buses and trucks. BRTC is now in debt of Tk 7.24 billion (724 crore).