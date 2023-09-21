US ready to support Bangladesh for free, fair, peaceful election: Peter Haas

Prothom Alo English Desk

US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has said that they are prepared to extend support to the declared goal of a "free, fair and peaceful" election in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

He said USA's goal is not to interfere in the election but to support the goal that allows people to freely choose who they want to run the country.

"We speak out frequently in support of the goal," said ambassador Haas.

The US ambassador also said it is the collective responsibility of the entire world to make sure that conditions are in place in Myanmar so that the Rohingyas can return to their homeland with dignity.

"They need to be protected, educated, and they need to enjoy dignity where they are living," he said while attending an event as a keynote speaker.

The US ambassador said the Rohingyas should not be punished for the action taken by Myanmar and they should be treated well without any discrimination towards them.