Political stability essential for national security

Political stability is essential for national security. While there have been various reform commissions, no commission has been formed on national security, as well as the ongoing reform process has not been able to create any solutions.

Speakers, including politicians, security analysts, and representatives of civil society, came up with these observations at a programme titled “Dialogue for Democratic Reconstruction” organised by the Center for Governance Studies (CGS) at the CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka on Thursday.

Addressing the event, Badiul Alam Majumdar said, “If there is no political stability, national security will be disrupted. At the same time, both the political domain and the electoral arena must be kept clean. If we cannot eradicate corruption in these two areas, then political stability will not be achieved.”