Bangladesh wants to purchase 12 J-10C fighter jets from China

The Bangladesh government is interested to purchase J-10C fighter jets manufactured in China for the modernisation of the Bangladesh Air Force. Interim government chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus brought up this issue during his meeting with China president Xi Jinping last March.

Two members of the entourage that accompanied the chief adviser during his China visit confirmed Prothom Alo about Bangladesh’s interest to purchase fighter jets from China.

Earlier, on 26 March, the chief adviser went to China on a 4-day official visit. The chief adviser’s press wing said at the time that the two leaders discussed various issues, including Chinese aid in the Teesta project, purchase of multiple combat aircraft, multilateral connection between the ports of Bangladesh and Kunming, China.

As part of the modernisation of the three armed forces to prepare them for future challenges, Bangladesh wants to purchase J-10C fighter jets.