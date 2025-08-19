Teesta project: Bangladesh seeks Tk 67 billion Chinese loan

The interim government has moved to implement the Teesta Mega Project with Chinese loans and a letter has already been sent to China requesting funding of Tk 67 billion (6,700 crore).

Following chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus' visit to China in March, momentum around the project has picked up.

According to policymakers, a financial agreement between the two countries could be signed before the end of this year.

The full name of the project is "Comprehensive Management and Restoration of Teesta River Project", commonly known as the Teesta Mega Project.

Both China and India have shown interest in the project at different times.

India's former foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra expressed India's interest in investing in the Teesta project during his visit to Bangladesh in early May 2024. The Awami League government, which was ousted in a mass uprising in August, had also wanted India to finance the project.

During a press conference at Gonobhaban on 14 July 2024, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina said regarding the China visit, "China is ready, but I want India to do it. If India undertakes this project, they will continue to provide whatever is needed for it. That’s the plain truth—no sugarcoating."