'Teesta project: Geopolitics to take into consideration in case of India's objection to Chinese proposal'

Foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sebrin has said if India raises an objection to China’s proposed Teesta project, then the government will deal with the issue from a geopolitical perspective.
She made the remark at the regular briefing of the ministry today, Sunday.
Chinese ambassador Yao Wen on 21 December said, “We’ve already received proposals for some development projects relating to the Teesta river from Bangladesh. We are waiting till the next general election. China is interested in working in the development of the Teesta river. We hope to begin the work of the Teesta project after the 7 January election.”
The foreign ministry spokesperson was asked about the ministry’s take on the remark of the Chinese ambassador and if Bangladesh made any proposal regarding the development of Teesta river. If so, what is the project implementation time and cost?
In reply, Seheli Sabrin said China is one of the major development partners of Bangladesh. The country has been cooperating with Bangladesh in different infrastructural development inside the country. China has shown interest in assisting with development of Teesta river’s Bangladesh part. Relevant ministry and economic relations department (ERD) will think about it.
A journalist said due to the vicinity of Siliguri Corridor or Chicken’s Neck with the area of proposed Teesta project, India thinks China is interested in taking control of the strategic point and thus it does not want China’s presence in the area. In that case how will Bangladesh deal with India’s objection?
Replying this question, Seheli Sabrin said it is not easy to answer such a speculative question. If any such proposal is in place, then the issue should be dealt with geopolitical consideration.