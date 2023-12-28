'Teesta project: Geopolitics to take into consideration in case of India's objection to Chinese proposal'

Foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sebrin has said if India raises an objection to China’s proposed Teesta project, then the government will deal with the issue from a geopolitical perspective.

She made the remark at the regular briefing of the ministry today, Sunday.

Chinese ambassador Yao Wen on 21 December said, “We’ve already received proposals for some development projects relating to the Teesta river from Bangladesh. We are waiting till the next general election. China is interested in working in the development of the Teesta river. We hope to begin the work of the Teesta project after the 7 January election.”