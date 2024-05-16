Teesta project: Does Bangladesh have no alternative China and India?

Under such circumstances, it is sheer irony for the Indian foreign secretary to come along with a proposal to fund the Teesta-related project instead of increasing its flow. It would not bode well for Bangladesh in the long run to go ahead to implement this project with loans either from China or India.

It must be kept in mind that the scope for Bangladesh to indiscriminately take loans to implement questionable projects has come to an end. As it is, Bangladesh's accumulated foreign debt has reached around USD 1 billion (USD 100 crore) and the liability for annual repayment of foreign loans is around USD 5 billion.

In the next couple of years when debts from other project loans including of Rooppur loom up, this liability will grow further and a crisis may emerge. Bangladesh has already borrowed around USD 5 billion from IMF to replay foreign debt. Media reports say efforts are also being made to borrow from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, etc. In a situation of "taking loans to replay loans", the sooner the questionable PowerChina project is shelved, the better.

So what is the way out for Bangladesh? There are two ways.

One is, ensuring that India gives Bangladesh its due rights to Teesta river. If Indian genuinely wants good for Bangladesh regarding Teesta, then it must stop withdrawing water from Teesta in the dry season by means of the Gajoldoba barrage. India's central government claims it can do nothing as West Bengal is not acquiescing. There is little scope to unearth the truth behind such excuses. There are 15 more constructed, under-construction and planned structures, including the Gajoldoba barrage, to obstruct and withdraw water along upstream Teesta -- and all of these are projects of India's central government.

Flash floods for Bangladesh are another fallout of the Gajoldoba and other barrages constructed on Teesta. As it is Teesta is prone of flash floods. Now those operating the Gajoldoba barrage, open the barrage gates at their convenience, resulting in flashfloods in Bangladesh's Teesta basin. There were flash floods around seven times last year. For the people of Bangladesh's Teesta basin, India's stance may seem like, "we'll inundate you with floods, scorch you with drought."

With an adequate number of countries ratifying the 1997 UN convention for use of international watercourses, the convention has come into effect. The convention clearly states the rules and regulations that countries must follow regarding the use of common rivers. This convention projects the rights of the downstream countries. Bangladesh must ratify this convention and call upon India to ratify it too.